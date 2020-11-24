French police use tear gas to dismantle Paris migrant camp

French police on Monday night cleared a makeshift migrant encampment in central Paris, which appeared after another was dismantled last week, DW reported.

"Today an encampment was installed illegally in Paris's Place de la Republique square. Police immediately proceeded with the evacuation of this illegal occupation of public space," Paris police tweeted.

Police said that "certain associations" had organized the construction of the camp, which they said was "not acceptable."

The officers used tear gas to drive away from the inhabitants and dismantle the camp in central Paris. Previously, volunteers had helped set up around 500 blue tents at the square on Monday, which were quickly filled by migrants, mostly from Afghanistan.

Around an hour later, police arrived to take the camp apart, picking up tents – sometimes with people still inside.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that the images of the operation were "shocking," and requested a "detailed report" on the events from the Police Prefecture by midday on Tuesday.

The refugee organization Utopia 56 said the migrants had become homeless after a camp near the Stade de France stadium was cleared last week. "We are surrounded by police officers who are chasing away the migrants and dismantling the tents as usual without having a solution for where they should stay."

ZZ/PR