Sustainable peace in Afghanistan requires regional consensus

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said that attaining sustainable peace in Afghanistan requires a regional consensus.

Speaking on the first day of the meeting of financial commitments for the reconstruction of Afghanistan on Monday, he stated that a strong regional consensus is needed to ensure lasting peace in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

A strong regional consensus is essential for lasting peace, he said, adding, “The violence that our people suffer is beyond tolerance. The international community must work with the Afghan government to ensure peace and political stability as well as to contain and eliminate the threat posed by terrorist networks.”

He further emphasized that the stability of his country is important for the region and the whole world.

In today’s meeting, which was held in Geneva virtually entitled “2020 Conference on Afghanistan” with the participation of representatives of 70 countries and 30 international organizations virtually, participants will announce their financial commitments to Afghanistan for the next four years.

