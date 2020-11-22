Reduced dependency on oil achievement of resistance economy

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that continued decline in oil dependency is the salient and great achievement of the resistance economy in the current government dubbed “Hope and Prudence”.

West held humanitarian topics of Syria hostage: Khaji

The senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister in special political affairs said that Western countries have held the humanitarian topics of Syria hostage to their political objectives.

Zarif's trip to Russia, Azerbaijan postponed

Foreign Ministry spokesman announced on Sat. Iranian FM Zarif's trip to Russia, Azerbaijan has been postponed.

US responsible for attack on Iran embassy in Kabul

Stating that the US is responsible for the terrorist attack on Iran's embassy in Kabul, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said the attack is an example of proxy war and the actions of US terrorist allies in Afghanistan.

Zarif congratulates Atmar on keeping his position as FM

Iranian FM Zarif congratulated his Afghan counterpart Atmar on keeping his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs after receiving votes of confidence on Saturday.

COVID-19 cliams 431 lives in 24h in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 12,931 new COVID-19 infections and 431 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Saturday that 12,931 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, putting the country’s total infections at 841,308.

Rocket lands in Iranian embassy's precinct in Kabul

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul informed that a rocket landed in the precinct of the embassy on Saturday morning.

Iran, Yemen stress strengthening relations

Iran’s newly-appointed ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo met and held talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Yemen Yahya Ali al-Raee. Appreciating Iran's role in supporting the Yemeni people and standing by the country against the aggressors, Yahya Ali al-Raee said that the Yemeni people will never forget Iran's honourable position. Hassan Irloo, for his part, praised the special relations between Iran and Yemen which are based on friendship and mutual respect.

MR