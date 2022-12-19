Iran after a region free of nuclear weapons, Kharrazi says

Addressing the third edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum in Tehran on Monday, Kamal Kharrazi spoke about the recent development in Iran.

What happened in Iran in recent months was a hybrid war, Kharrazi said, adding that many foreign media, intelligence agencies, and terrorist operations were involved in this hybrid war.

Disturbing of public opinion is one of the features of this hybrid war, which is called cognitive war, he noted.

"You have witnessed how some countries including France, the UK, and the US deal with riots," he said and stated that Iran is no exception.

Iran ready to return to its JCPOA obligations

He also referred to IAEA technical team's visit to Tehran, saying, "Now Iran is ready to return to its JCPOA obligations. Many problems have been solved so far except for the safeguard issues, and we hope that these issues will be resolved during this visit."

For decades, Iran has been after a region free of nuclear weapons, he said, stressing that Israel's nuclear weapons should also be destroyed and it should join safeguard.

Today, Iran has the necessary nuclear capability, but the country has no intention to build nuclear weapons, he underlined.

