Gaza death toll surges to 51495, 117542 injured

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, 51,495 people have been killed as a result of the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7th of last year.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war in the Strip has reached 117,524.

The ministry announced that the bodies of 56 martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past 24 hours.

Also, 108 people have been injured during this period.

Since March 18, 2025, and in the new wave of attacks on Gaza, 2,111 people have been martyred and 5,483 people have been injured.

Thousands of other people are still missing and under the rubble in the Gaza Strip.

