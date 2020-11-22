  1. Politics
Nov 22, 2020, 9:59 AM

Zionist's warplanes attack north of Gaza Strip

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's jet fighters have reportedly launched air raids against eastern Beit Hanoun in the north of the besieged Gaza Strip.

An observation post belonging to the Gaza-based resistance movement of Hamas, located in Beit Hanoun’s An-Nayema street, has been apparently targeted in the Israeli regime's attacks on Saturday night.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Israeli regime's military claims the fresh airstrikes came in response to a rocket allegedly fired from Gaza, hitting an Israeli factory and causing warning sirens to sound in Ashkelon.

The rocket is said to have caused material damages.

