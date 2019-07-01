Serious money paid to buy Khashoggi issue: Erdogan

Speaking at G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Erdogan said Saudi Arabia’s bin Salman must uncover the killers of Khashoggi, noting that some aspects of the murder were still being hidden, NDTV reported.

Khashoggi, a former advocate of the Saudi royal court who later became a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed and his body dismembered by a Saudi hit squad after being lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

Turkish officials were the first to report the killing of Khashoggi. They have pressed the kingdom for information on his dismembered body’s whereabouts.

The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi was a columnist, said last November the CIA had concluded that bin Salman personally ordered his killing.

Riyadh has spurned all the allegations linking the killing to the crown prince and instead claimed that the murder had been carried out by a “rogue” group.

