Nov 22, 2020, 6:00 AM

India, China to host Iranian "The Simple Relationship"

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) --- The Iranian short film "The Simple Relationship" will participate in the film festivals of Indian KidzCinema 2020 and Chinese MEIHODO International Youth Visual Media.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Shahin Heydari, the short film “The Simple Relationship” has managed to take part in two international film festivals in China and India.

This short film will be screened at the first KidzCinema 2020 festival in India.

Also, the film will be screened at MEIHODO International Youth Visual Media Festival in China which will be held from 7 to 13 December.

Shahin Heydari, writer and director of the short film "A Simple Relationship" participated in 3 international festivals in 2019 for his short film "Alien Screams", and was nominated for best film at the festival of the lift-off sessions 2019 in London.

