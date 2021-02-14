  1. Culture
Iranian "Shahin" wins award at Indian Bharat Intl. Film Fest

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – "Shahin" directed by the Iranian director, Salar Tehrani won an award for the best film on social issues at the Bharat International Film Festival in India.

Directed by Salar Tehrani, the Iranian film ‘Shahin’ has managed to receive a reward for best film on social issues, in Bharat International Film Festival.

At the same time as receiving the award, Shahin is experiencing its 10th and 11th international appearances at the Gbeck Future Film Festival in Canada and LTUE Film Festival in Utah, USA.

"Shahin" has been nominated for the best feature film in both festivals.

The cast includes Gelareh Abbasi, Alireza Kamali-Nejad, Mehran Ranjbar, Bahar Nouhian, Ehsan Amani, and Farzin Mohaddes.

