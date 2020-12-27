Iranian "Nargese Mast" wins 2 awards at Lift India Film Fest

The closing ceremony of the 4th Lift India International Film Festival was held on 26 December 2020.

In this cinematic event, the Iranian film Nargese Mast won an award for the best feature film music composed by Majid Derakhshani.

The Special Jury Prize was also awarded to the film director Seyyed-Jalaleddin Dorri.

The film depicts the life story of four Iranian contemporary poets and composers along with the history of Iranian music in a romantic and poetic context.

The festival used to screen selected films at the Lunawala Hotel in India, but this year it was held online due to the pandemic.

