Martyr Soleimani to remain in hearts of freedom seekers

In an interview with the 16th Resistance International Film Festival Hamid Abdolqader Antar expressed the need for holding the festival, adding that the Iranian film, especially those that have been made in the fields of defiance and resistance, are always made at the peak of creativity and have a high reputation all over the world.

He added that it is necessary to produce films to show the sacrifices of the holy fighters in the resistance axis in tackling the Takfiri and ISIS terrorists.

"We are proud of Iran because this country is a forerunner in this arena," he added.

Commenting on the 16th Resistance International Film Festival’s "Resistance Prominent Martyr" which has been designed to safeguard the role of Martyred Soleimani, he added that he added production of special films that deal with the life and achievements of Martyr Qassem is very imperative in modeling this great martyr.

So far over 10,000 works have been submitted to the different sections of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival in Tehran.

According to the festival’s Public Relations and Information Centre, the last deadline for submitting the works to the second part of this cinematic event was October 21, 2020.

Out of 10,049 works which have been submitted to the event, 636 in "Narrations of Pen",768 in "Resistance Prominent Martyr”, 4,072 in the main competition, 2,900 in Basiji Filmmakers, and 121 pieces of research and analysis.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

