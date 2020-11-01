Resistance Fest. vital in convergence of resistance artists

Referring to the important role of this cinematic event in the regional developments, Hassan Hamdan stressed the need to pay due attention to this field, adding that resistance and Mujahedat enjoy high capacity for the production of films.

He added that the production of works with the content of resistance is a kind of tribute to the sacrifices and courage of the Mujahedeen that is why people who are active in the field of resistance cinema are among the Mujahedeen.

"At present, portraying the resistance of holy fighters is a devotedly-made measure. The people who make a film without intention and with sincerity, in order to turn their hearts to God as our creator are really defender," he added.

The Lebanese actor underscored that this festival is very important in the convergence of artists in the field of resistance to confront global arrogance and its evil goals, such as the occupation of other countries.

Referring to the living's requirements of Mujahedeen, he said, "These people are real supermen who are full of love in dealing with their families, but they are very violent in the face of enemies."

So far over 10,000 works have been submitted to the different sections of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival in Tehran.

According to the festival’s Public Relations and Information Centre, the last deadline for submitting the works to the second part of this cinematic event was October 21, 2020.

Out of 10,049 works which have been submitted to the event, 636 in "Narrations of Pen",768 in "Resistance Prominent Martyr”, 4,072 in the main competition, 2,900 in Basiji Filmmakers, and 121 pieces of research and analysis.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

