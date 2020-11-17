11 projects inaugurated in Anzali Port, N Iran

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials including Road Minister Mohammad Eslami and Head of Port and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad.

A berth for general cargo and grain, two dolphin-structured berths for oil cargos, a grain depot with a capacity of 50,000 tons, a general cargo warehouse with an area of 4,509 square meters, and the facade of gate number three of Anzali Port were inaugurated.

Installing the required equipment for controlling the ingoing and outgoing traffic, overhaul of berths No. 4 to 10, and pavement and strengthening of the western wave breaker were among other projects inaugurated today.

Also, the ground was broken for a grain depot with a capacity of 30,000 tons and tanks for depositing edible oil with 20,000 tons of capacity.

Finally, a dredging operation started in a new section of the port to remove more than 1,250,000 million cubic meters of material.

Located on the southern shores of the Caspian Sea, the Anzali Free Trade Zone, in which the Caspian port lies, is regarded as one of the major economic hubs of Iran with an area of 9,400 hectares of land and 40km shoreline.

It is seen as the entrance and exit point of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Currently, Iran is developing a railroad project to connect the Rasht-Qazvin railway to Anzali and Astara ports. Another line is also under construction which will link Rasht to Caspian port.

Once the project is complete, Caspian port will become the largest hub in northern Iran and make a major contribution to national and local economic development. The route will connect Iran with Russia’s Baltic ports and give Russia rail connectivity to both the Persian Gulf and the Indian rail network. All the mentioned projects are meant to contribute to achieving INSTC’s envisaged plans.

