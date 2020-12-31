  1. Economy
Dec 31, 2020, 8:28 PM

Iran’s trade value with Eurasia hits $1.4bn in eight months

Iran’s trade value with Eurasia hits $1.4bn in eight months

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – According to the statistics, Islamic Republic of Iran’s trade value with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) hit $1.4 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Nov. 22).

Accordingly, Iran’s trade value with EAEU member states reached $1.4 billion from March 21 to Nov. 22 without crude oil included, showing a 11 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

About 1.8 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $639 million were exported to EAEU member states in the first eight months of the current year, registering a 20 and 6 percent decline in terms of volume and value respectively.

Export of Iranian non-oil products to two countries of Russia and Belarus recorded a considerable hike in this period both in terms of volume and value.

MA/84164203

News Code 167898

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News