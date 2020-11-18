Diplomats defend legitimacy of Iranian people during war

He made the remarks on Wed. at the inaugural ceremony of Martyrs Art School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, built in Sousangerd at the initiative taken by staff and personnel of Foreign Ministry concurrent with the Liberation Anniversary of Sousangerd.

In the inaugural ceremony, which was held virtually, expressed his thanks to the cooperation and collaboration of the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the construction of this school.

Araghchi pointed to the key role of diplomacy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs during eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and stated, “During eight years of Sacred Defense, diplomats defended the legitimacy of Iranian people in the international arena and revealed the legitimacy of Sacred Defense and helped meet the country's needs.”

After the war, giant steps were taken in this regard and Saddam's regime was recognized as an aggressor and this was a great political and legal achievement for the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the presence of staff and personnel of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in front lines during eight years of Sacred Defense and added, “Our colleagues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the battlefield powerfully, some of them were either martyred or became disabled (war veterans).”

Also, some staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were martyred in Iraq, Afghanistan Bosnia and Herzegovina and Yemen, Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi added.

