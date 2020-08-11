Iran-Russia to launch permanent marine route

Jalil Jalaifar said on Tuesday that the shipping route will become operational in September.

Noting that Iran has been facing challenges in the exports of agricultural products and foodstuff to Russia via the Caspian Sea for years, the official said the new route will help facilitate such exchanges as it will include cargo ships capable of carrying refrigerated containers.

Two container ships will begin carrying goods between Russia’s port of Astrakhan and two Iranian ports of Caspian and Qazian at Bandar-e Anzali, northern Iran, Jalaifar added.

Reportedly, Iranian and Russian officials will hold the 16th session of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in September.

