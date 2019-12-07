Iran’s Anzali, Russia’s Astrakhan confer on expansion of port coop.

Speaking to Mehr on Saturday, Head of Gilan Ports and Maritime Administration, Hamidreza Abaei, discussed the details of his recent trip to Russia and his meeting with his Russian counterpart from the Astrakhan port, saying that good measures took place in line with promoting the level of cooperation between the two ports.

“During the trip, cooperation between Anzali and Astrakhan ports were discussed, including the dispatch of vessels to the ports of the two sides. It was decided that the Russian side would follow up and resolve the issues facing vessels sailing with Iranian flags through Russian waters,” he added.

Another topic that was followed up during the discussions was organizing training courses between the two sides, Abaei noted.

The Russian side welcomed expansion of coordination and development of activities between Astrakhan, Anzali and Astara ports, he added.

