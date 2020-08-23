235k tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Caspian port

Deputy of port affairs of Anzali Trade-Industrial Free zone Organization Amin Ofoghi announced on Sunday that in the said time, 83 ships have loaded and unloaded 235,000 tons of goods at this port.

"In comparison with the same time span in the preceding year, the announced figures show 208 percent rise in terms of the wight of the goods and 219 percent increase in terms of the number of the ships docked at the port," Ofoghi said.

"Of the said 83 ships, 23 ones imported basic and strategic goods via China-Kazakhstan-Iran corridor to Iran in the said five months," he added.

According to the official, as of its inauguration in the Iranian year of 1397 (2018-2019), 220 ships have docked at the Caspian port, loading and unloading 527,000 tons of goods.

With the arrival of an Iranian vessel at the Caspian Port in Gilan Province’s Anzali Free Trade Zone, the China-Kazakhstan-Iran Multimodal Corridor was officially launched in mid-June 2018.

The corridor starts off as a rail route from Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region in the far northwest of China, and reaches Kazakhstan’s Aktau Port, located on the east bank of the Caspian Sea. Then goods are loaded onto vessels before they are transported to the Caspian Port in Anzali Free Trade Zone.

The Iranian port has remarkably reduced travel time and transport expenses.

HJ/IRN83918022