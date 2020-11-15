War, negotiation with declining country wrong: Rezaei

Mohsen Rezaei posted a photo of the protest rally against the US election results in Washington on Instagram and wrote, “This is a picture of a large demonstration of Trump supporters in Washington and protests against election fraud in the United States. The decline of the United States began a long time ago. If Iranian politicians do not make accurate calculations about the United States, they will miss opportunities. War and negotiation with a declining country are both wrong.”

He went on to say that the best policy is to strengthen the economy in order to circumvent US sanctions, adding that the following years will bring great crises for Europe and the West.

