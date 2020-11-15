Power shift in White House not important for Islamic Republic

The weekly meeting of the Parliaments’ Independent Faction held with the presence of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Jaber Ansari, and Deputy Foreign Minister for legal, consular, and Parliamentary Affairs, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh said.

“In this meeting, everyone agreed that the principled policies of the White House towards the Islamic Republic of Iran will not change, therefore, Iran must deal with every aspect of this issue with a more sensitive and accurate manner", he added.

Stressing that any change in the white house doesn’t matter to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US election doesn't exhilarate Iranians, he said, “However, we must make the most of every possible opportunity ahead so as to meet our national interests.”

RHM/5071603