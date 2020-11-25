Zionist forces attack, beat Palestinian prisoners

The repressive measures of the Israeli military against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons still continue. In this regard, Israeli military forces brutally attacked Palestinian prisoners in ‘Ofer’ prison.

While searching parts of ‘Ofer’ prison, Israeli forces severely beat a number of Palestinian prisoners. It is said that the situation in ‘Ofer’ prison has been worsened following this repressive action of the Zionist regime.

Since the beginning of this year, Zionist forces have brutally attacked the Ofer prison, where about 850 Palestinian prisoners are being held. Recently, a Palestinian prisoner, suffering from cancer, contracted with COVID-19 in this prison.

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that concerns about the spread of coronavirus among Palestinian prisoners have increased, so that the families of these prisoners are worried about how to treat the infected in Israeli prisons.

