Borders of Iran, Azerbaijan to be peaceful forever: Envoy

In a tweet on Tuesday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi referred to the remarks made by the president of Azerbaijan regarding the common border areas between the two countries and wrote that border of Iran and Azerbaijan will always be peaceful due to common historical, cultural, and religious origins between the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev said in a phone talk with the Iranian president in October that he considers Iran’s security to be very significant.

The president of Azerbaijan further noted that relations with Iran have been expanding in recent years and Baku welcomes the development of bilateral ties in the future.

Aliyev had also stressed the expansion of friendly relations between the two neighboring countries when receiving Seyyed Abbas Mousavi’s credentials.

