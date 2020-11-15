Iran eyes producing 10mn tons of steel in PGMISEZ by 2025

Khodadad Gharibpour made the remarks on Sat. and added, “Under the Development Outlook Vision in 2025, it is predicted that the annual production capacity of steel in Persian Gulf Mining and Metal Industries Special Economic Zone will hit 10 million tons.”

Increasing import of raw materials and also exporting manufactured products are prerequisites for creating steelmaking capacity in the region, he added.

Paying due attention to the specialized infrastructures to realize the objective of the mining roadmap for the Persian Gulf Mining and Metal Industries Special Economic Zone is of the important programs in this field, Chief Executive of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization added.

The existence of huge energy resources including oil and gas, 8th Oil Refinery, Persian Gulf Star Refinery and gas refineries of Sarkhoun, Qeshm and Gurzin is one of the important factors distinguishing the special zone from other special zones of Persian Gulf littoral states, Gharibpour added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibpour pointed to the attraction of investment and added, “Success in attraction of investor is one of the most important achievements of Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone.”

Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone enjoys high potentials and capabilities in attraction of investor and has thus far showed acceptable performance in this regard, he added.

