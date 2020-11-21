Police seize over 1 ton of narcotics in SE Iran

Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi broke the news on Saturday, saying that the police forces gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at Mirjaveh border regions and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the narcotics from the southeastern regions to the central and northern parts of the country.

During the operation, the police forces seized 1,604 kilograms of opium and 131 kilograms of hashish in addition to confiscation of some weapons and ammunition, he added.

According to Goudarzi, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

