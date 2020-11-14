IRGC launches attack on anti-revolutionary group in NW Iran

In a statement on Saturday, IRGC announced that its ground forces have launched an attack on the positions of anti-revolutionary groups across the northwestern Iranian borders which have inflicted heavy damage to the enemies.

“As it has been stated many times, national security and maintaining the peace and comfort of the Iranian nation, especially the people living near the border areas, has been the red line of Iran’s armed forces, especially the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” the statement said, adding that the terrorist elements will be punished for their crimes.

