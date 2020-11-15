Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Nov. 15

Arman-e Melli:
Obama’s aid: Biden to replace maximum pressure with dialogue
Aftab:
Post-Trump era: End of economic unilateralism in world
Ebtekar:
Coronavirus restrictions to be tightened as of Nov. 21
Foreign Ministry rejects claims of Al Qaeda leader assassination in Tehran as ‘Hollywood scenario’
Steps that Biden should take
Ettela’at:
Rightist groups hold protests in Washington
Coronavirus restrictions to be implemented as of Nov 21
Iran:
137 countries voice opposition to Iran santions
Javan:
Iran ready to strengthen Iraq’s defense power
Three border guards martyred in NW Iran
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Three scenarios for Biden and JCPOA
Kayhan:
Three border guards martyred in clash with terrorists in NW
Biden’s choice for CIA: We should assassinate Iranians secretly
MAH
Your Comment