Nov 15, 2020, 8:35 AM

Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Nov. 15

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, November 15.

Arman-e Melli:

Obama’s aid: Biden to replace maximum pressure with dialogue

Aftab:

Post-Trump era: End of economic unilateralism in world

Ebtekar:

Coronavirus restrictions to be tightened as of Nov. 21

Foreign Ministry rejects claims of Al Qaeda leader assassination in Tehran as ‘Hollywood scenario’

Steps that Biden should take

Ettela’at:

Rightist groups hold protests in Washington

Coronavirus restrictions to be implemented as of Nov 21

Iran:

137 countries voice opposition to Iran santions

Javan:

Iran ready to strengthen Iraq’s defense power

Three border guards martyred in NW Iran

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Three scenarios for Biden and JCPOA

Kayhan:

Three border guards martyred in clash with terrorists in NW

Biden’s choice for CIA: We should assassinate Iranians secretly

