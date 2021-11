Ebtekar:

Saudi FM says Riyadh achieved progress in talks with Tehran

Etela'at:

Iran membership in SCO to boost economic potentials

Top Al Qaeda confirms involving Yemen war in support of Saudi-led coalition

Iran:

Saana forces on verge of great victory

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

WHO: 1 million Afghan children at risk of death

Intelligence forces bust over 25 tons of drugs in Zahedan

Kayhan:

Madness in White Mansion

Islamic Jihad unveil new missiles

RHM/