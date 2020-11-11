Global COVID-19 cases pass 51.8m, deaths reach 1.27m

COVID-19 has spread around the planet, sending billions of people into lockdown as health services struggle to cope.

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 51,810,889 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,279,550 and recoveries amounting to 36,395,975.

With countries all over the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the US has emerged as a global hotspot. The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at 10,559,184, while the death toll has hit at least 245,799.

India, which has now confirmed more than 8,636,011 million infections, on Wednesday reported a 24-hour record of 257 new cases.

They are followed by Brazil (5,701,283), France (1,829,659), Russia (1,817,109), Spain (1,443,997), and Argentina (1,262,476) in terms of infection.

The UK comes in the next place. Coronavirus has hit the UK hard, with the country recording 1,233,775 of cases and 49,770 deaths linked to the disease. England faced Europe’s highest excess death levels during the first wave of the pandemic.

Iran, the West Asian country hardest-hit by the coronavirus, announced on Tuesday another highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 453 confirmed dead. Over 39,202 people have died there from the virus, with over 703,288 confirmed cases and 530,694 recoveries.

