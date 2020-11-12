12 films of Resistance Film Festival's main section unveiled

The films including "Abadan 11/60" by Mehrdad Khoshbakht, "Pinocchio", "Amo Sardar and Reisali" by Seyedreza Safi, "Exit" by Ebrahim Hatami Kia, "Iranian Girl" by Seyyed Javad Ashkezari, "Ruction Day" by Behrouz Shoaibi, "Selfie with Democracy" by Ali Atshani, "When the Moon Was Full" by Narges Abyar, "Plainclothesman" by Amir- Abbas Rabeie, "Red Rectangle" by Hassan and Hossein Seyyedkhani, "No Flight Zone" by Amir Dasagar, "23 People" by Mehdi Jafari, "Palms Blood" by Najdat Ismail Anzour.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

MR/PR