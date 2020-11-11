Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 11

Arman-e Melli:

US attorney general orders prosecutors to probe alleged voter fraud in presidential election

Aftab:

Rouhani advises Biden administration to compensate for past mistakes

Ebtekar:

Rouhani: New US elected leaders must understand message of American people for change

Agreement to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Etela'at:

Rouhani: Iran to continue coop. to counter terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking

End of Nagorno-Karabakh War by Russia's mediation

Iran:

Peace returns to Caucasus

Rouhani: Iran sees lasting security only via coop with its neighbors

Javan:

Celebration in Baku, anger in Yerevan

Shahrvand:

Rouhani: Iran can supply needs of most regional countries, including SCO member states

Kayhan:

Armenian protesters storm parliament after ceasefire deal

