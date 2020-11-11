Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 11

Arman-e Melli:
US attorney general orders prosecutors to probe alleged voter fraud in presidential election
Aftab:
Rouhani advises Biden administration to compensate for past mistakes
Ebtekar:
Rouhani: New US elected leaders must understand message of American people for change
Agreement to end Nagorno-Karabakh war
Etela'at:
Rouhani: Iran to continue coop. to counter terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking
End of Nagorno-Karabakh War by Russia's mediation
Iran:
Peace returns to Caucasus
Rouhani: Iran sees lasting security only via coop with its neighbors
Javan:
Celebration in Baku, anger in Yerevan
Shahrvand:
Rouhani: Iran can supply needs of most regional countries, including SCO member states
Kayhan:
Armenian protesters storm parliament after ceasefire deal
