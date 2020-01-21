SCO members to support Iran’s membership: Russian official

Russia's stance on the request of Iran for membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has not changed, said Hakimov, adding that the Russian side has never prevented Iran from applying for membership in the SCO.

In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday in a geopolitics forum in New Delhi that Moscow supports Tehran's full membership in a Eurasian security bloc sometimes viewed as an aspiring counterweight to NATO and the West while the US is urging other nations to isolate Iran.

“Iran is an observer and we are supportive of the Iranian request for full membership,” Lavrov said. “And most of the [SCO] countries support this request and I’m sure this would be realized.”

Russia holds the bloc’s rotating presidency this year and will host its annual summit in July.

MNA/IRN 83642825