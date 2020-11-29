Jahangiri to address SCO Council of Heads of Govt. meeting

As reported, Jahangiri is to brief the audience about Iran's stances towards economic, security, and cultural fields.

The 19th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government to be hosted by India will be held tomorrow in a virtual format.

Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will chair the meeting.

This Summit is held annually at the level of Prime Ministers of SCO and deals primarily with the trade and economic agenda of the organization.

India assumed the Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government on November 2, 2019, as per rotation from the previous Chair-Uzbekistan, and will complete its year-long tenure on 30th of this month.

