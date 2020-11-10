Pres. Rouhani to deliver speech at Virtual SCO Summit

Alireza Moezi communications and information director of the president’s office made the announcement, saying that President Rouhani is set to take part and deliver a speech at the 20th Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of States on Tuesday.

Chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the 2020 SCO summit will be held virtually, he added.

The leaders of the participating countries will discuss the most important regional, international political, economic and security issues, as well as the current situation and prospects for the development of Shanghai Cooperation Organization cooperation, Moezi said.

He said that the President will speak about the ways to develop cooperation to overcome the challenges facing the world, especially in the fight against coronavirus in line with new international developments.

This virtual summit will witness the participation of the Head of all 8 member states which includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan along with the heads of the 4 observer states of SCO namely Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia.

ZZ/5068031