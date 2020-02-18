  1. Politics
18 February 2020 - 13:14

Enemies will not achieve their aims in upcoming Iran election: Leader

Enemies will not achieve their aims in upcoming Iran election: Leader

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that enemies’ efforts to sow discord between the Islamic Establishment and the people will be in vain.

“As in Feb. 11 rallies and the funeral reception of Martyr Soleimani, enemies will not achieve their goals in the election,” he said while addressing thousands of people from East Azarbaijan on Tuesday.

The election will strengthen the country, the Leader highlighted.

The nationwide votes for the parliament and the midterm election of the Assembly of Experts will be held simultaneously on Friday, February 21.

“Do you see American propaganda on sowing discord between the Islamic Establishment and people? They are busy with planning and have created so-called think tanks. They aim to separate the Iranian youth from the Islamic Establishment, but they will not succeed,” he added.

This item will be updated…

MNA/ 4856044

News Code 155763

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News