Enemies will not achieve their aims in upcoming Iran election: Leader

“As in Feb. 11 rallies and the funeral reception of Martyr Soleimani, enemies will not achieve their goals in the election,” he said while addressing thousands of people from East Azarbaijan on Tuesday.

The election will strengthen the country, the Leader highlighted.

The nationwide votes for the parliament and the midterm election of the Assembly of Experts will be held simultaneously on Friday, February 21.

“Do you see American propaganda on sowing discord between the Islamic Establishment and people? They are busy with planning and have created so-called think tanks. They aim to separate the Iranian youth from the Islamic Establishment, but they will not succeed,” he added.

This item will be updated…

MNA/ 4856044