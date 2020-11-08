Korean Embassy donates children masks to Iranian MAHAK

Since its inception, MAHAK has supported over 35,000 cancer-stricken children initially by providing support services but later through the establishment of MAHAK Specialized Pediatric Cancer Hospital with one-fifth of the pediatric cancer treatment capacity of the country where comprehensive services are provided under one roof.

This organization has strived to continue the provision of its services with the highest quality in all circumstances for children with cancer in Iran by extending its reach through 39 University hospitals with dedicated pediatric oncology wards scattered throughout Iran.

During the visit, the Ambassador appreciated the key role played by the charity in dealing with pediatric cancer and stated that the embassy decided to launch its cooperation with MAHAK by donating masks for children since children with cancer might be the most vulnerable to Coronavirus.

He also mentioned that the Embassy looks forward to expanding the cooperation and to undertaking bigger steps in order to support children with cancer.

He also expressed his willingness to assist the collaborations between MAHAK and other international organizations.

Arasb Ahmadian, the CEO of MAHAK pointed out MAHAK's cooperation with international organizations and stated, "MAHAK is a full member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and as an active member of this organization in the region collaborates with neighboring countries of Oman, Turkey, and Iraqi Kurdistan."

In addition, MAHAK has close cooperation with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in providing services to Afghan refugees.

According to the statistics, nearly all of the annual 2500 new cases of cancer-stricken children in the country are registered under the MAHAK umbrella in order to receive diagnostic, treatment, and support services.

This task has become increasingly difficult in the present challenging environment with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated by stifling International sanctions with the immediate effect felt in rising medication expenses.

As MAHAK's operations are exclusively funded through public donations, we have doubled our efforts to ensure public trust translates into matching contributions so that quality support and treatment services continue to get provided to our children."

As a token of appreciation, MAHAK delivered him and his spouse the message of MAHAK children on small painted cards in which they had written: “Welcome to MAHAK”.

Moreover, a painting that had been made by volunteer children who support their cancer-stricken friends.

MAHAK respects and pays tribute to all the organizations and individuals who are concerned about cancer-stricken children and actively participate in assisting this charity organization in its mission to deliver quality support and treatment services to its children and their families.

