Why raising awareness about childhood cancer is important?

Accordingly, cancer organizations take various actions with the aim of reminding, cultivating and raising awareness about the symptoms of childhood cancer among society especially child-related groups including young parents, teachers, pediatricians and etc. Raising awareness in the community and with professionals will lead to early diagnosis and consequently to a more effective, less expensive and less painful treatment.

Currently due to pandemic hit, all people around the globe have more concern of accessing to healthcare and treatment services and facilities. Healthcare organizations also try to meet their stakeholders’ demands in an integrated way according to the changes in communications and living conditions. This year, SIOP and CCI invited all individuals and organizations to join them in supporting cancers-stricken with the motto of “Go Gold this September” by using the gold ribbon which is the symbol of childhood cancer.

MAHAK as a charity experienced in supporting cancer-stricken children and their families strives to achieve a reduction in cancer incidence rate among children through expanding its partnerships and collaborations with national and international research and treatment centers, as it also emphasizes in its mission statement. In this line, MAHAK takes measures with the aim of raising public awareness and recommends them to be more cautious about this disease.

After thirty years of providing treatment and support services to children with cancer and their families all over the country, MAHAK tries to integrate the services in all pediatric hematology-oncology wards all over Iran so that all children with cancer receive integrated comprehensive services and their families’ concerns become diminished. This measure will be the first step to raise awareness towards cancer all over the country.

Moreover, MAHAK tries to develop cooperation with international research and treatment centers to access the most up-to-date knowledge in the field of pediatric cancer, decrease the childhood cancer incidence rate and increase the rate of early diagnosis to help cancer-stricken children more than ever. In the same vein, MAHAK focused on raising awareness towards cancer per the invitation of SIOP and CCI. Milad tower’s gold light-up simultaneously with 6 other countries in the world such as Canada, England, Belgium and…has been MAHAK’s cooperative measure with these two organizations.

At the moment, over 20,000 children with cancer are supported by MAHAK and on average 6 children join MAHAK per day. MAHAK hopes that more and more children will regain health as a result of the cooperation of specialized individuals and organizations in national and international levels.

MAH/PR