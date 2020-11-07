Intelligence Ministry dismantles foreign currency saboteurs

According to the ministry’s public relations office, the forces have disbanded four rings of economic saboteurs responsible for disrupting the foreign currency market in Yazd Province.

Fifty offenders have been arrested and handed to the Judiciary and more than 30 different kinds of currencies with a value of 450 billion rials have been confiscated in the operations.

Iran has undertaken a series of massive moves to counter individuals, gangs, and groups that disrupt the national economy in pursuit of personal over-night gains.

Earlier in January, the Ministry announced that the security body had arrested 25 members of two criminal networks that had infiltrated into the banking and foreign currency system of the country.

