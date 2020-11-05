  1. Politics
Nov 5, 2020, 10:01 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 5

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, November 5.

Aftab:

Leader pardons, commutes prison terms of a host of convicts

The riddle of 2020 America

Ebtekar:

Rouhani says US’ practice important for Iran, not individuals

Close race amid wrong polls

Ettela’at:

Political crisis in US; Trump, Biden claim victory

Rouhani: We have planned with supposition of US’ ‘not returning’ to the correct path

Republic of Azerbaijan issues statement to appreciate leader’s remarks over Karabakh conflict

Iran:

IRGC unveils new missile launcher

Biden-Trump tough race ends with conflict over votes

Biden says he is on victory path / Trump claims there has been fraud

Javan:

Renting the White House for four years with fraud, ambiguity

Rouhani: Not important for us who elected in America

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Breathtaking competition in key states; will mail-in ballots change US election results?

Sharhvand:

Tensions of US election hit high; there will be blood?

Kayhan:

Nomads in Samarra ask PMU to stay in region

IRGC unveils rapid missile launcher

German Def. Min. says America has reached ‘explosive’ level

