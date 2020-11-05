Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 5

Aftab:
Leader pardons, commutes prison terms of a host of convicts
The riddle of 2020 America
Ebtekar:
Rouhani says US’ practice important for Iran, not individuals
Close race amid wrong polls
Ettela’at:
Political crisis in US; Trump, Biden claim victory
Rouhani: We have planned with supposition of US’ ‘not returning’ to the correct path
Republic of Azerbaijan issues statement to appreciate leader’s remarks over Karabakh conflict
Iran:
IRGC unveils new missile launcher
Biden-Trump tough race ends with conflict over votes
Biden says he is on victory path / Trump claims there has been fraud
Javan:
Renting the White House for four years with fraud, ambiguity
Rouhani: Not important for us who elected in America
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Breathtaking competition in key states; will mail-in ballots change US election results?
Sharhvand:
Tensions of US election hit high; there will be blood?
Kayhan:
Nomads in Samarra ask PMU to stay in region
IRGC unveils rapid missile launcher
German Def. Min. says America has reached ‘explosive’ level
