Foreign trade at above $30b in 6 months: IRICA

Iran’s trade turnover with China, Iraq, the UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey stood at $30.34 billion in the last year’s six-month period, Mehdi Mirashrafi told Tasnim on Friday.

The total volume of Iran’s exports to the five countries in the same period also stands at $10.4 billion, Mirashrafi said.

China accounted for over 27.3 percent of Iran’s total exports, followed by Iraq, UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey with 21.9 percent, 14.2 percent, 8.1 percent, and 5.3 percent respectively, the official said.

He added that over 16 million tons of basic goods worth $16.7 billion had been cleared through Iran’s customs in the past five months.

The top five sources of imports during this period were China with $4.295 billion, the UAE with $3.961 billion, Turkey with $1.814 billion, India with $1.097 billion, and Germany with $835 million worth of imports.

China accounted for over 25.6 percent of Iran’s total imports, followed by UAE, Turkey, India, and Germany with 23 percent, 10.8 percent, 6.5 percent, and five percent, respectively.

