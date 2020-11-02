Iranian documentary goes to Alter do Chão FilmFest. in Brazil

Directed by Amir Mehdi Hakimi, Hojjat Bamorovat, 'When Mahdi Was Born' is about a boy who is born in a deaf family and faces many problems. He decides to become a doctor, but on one of the trips something happens that changes the course of his life.

Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic The Alter do Chão Film Festival 2020 will be held over the WEB on the Festival website.

The Alter do Chão Film Festival, is a meeting place between cultures around audiovisual production and other artistic manifestations of the Brazilian Amazon and the world in the national and international cinema and audiovisual production environment, stage for musical presentations and other artistic events to foster the interactivity of everyone interested in the intelligent and responsible preservation of the environment, cultures and Amazonian societies.

The festival will be held on December 9-13, 2020 in Brazil.

