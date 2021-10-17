Valladolid Intl FilmFest picks Farnoush Samadi as jury member

Iranian director Farnoush Samadi has been selected as the jury member of the Meeting Point section of the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain.

The Valladolid International Film Festival (popularly known as Seminci, short for Semana Internacional de Cine de Valladolid) is a film festival held annually in Valladolid, Spain.

This year, the festival will be held from October 23 to 30 in Valladolid, Spain.

It is worth mentioning that Farnoosh Samadi's '180 Degree Rule' has won the best film award at the Meeting Point (for first and second fiction films) section of the 65th edition of Valladolid International Film Festival.

