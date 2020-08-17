‘Gabriel’ to go on screen at Cheongju Intl. Short FilmFest.

Written and directed by Yousef Karegar, ‘Gabriel’ narrates the story of a father who has to decide under difficult conditions between love, faith, and conscience.

The cast includes Yousef Yazdani, Shabnam Yousefi, Ali Mokaram, Sina Faramarz, Manzar Asghari, and Rasoul Omranifar.

The festival will be held on 20 August - 26 September 2020 in south Korea.

The short film also took part in the 24th Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, August 4-9, in the US.

‘Gabriel’ was shown in the 2020 Ivy Film Festival in the US too.

Cheongju International Short Film Festival presents movies that are touching, entertaining, and short but strong. The program team of the 17th Cheongju International Short Film Festival is hosting the festival under the motto of 'Film Festival for the Audience, by the Audience, of the Audience'.

