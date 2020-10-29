Iranian president congratulates Turkey’s Republic Day

In a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released on Thursday, Rouhani congratulated his counterpart on the 97th anniversary of Turkey’s Republic Day.

He further said Tehran-Ankara relations are based on good neighborliness and deep-rooted cultural and religious commonalities between the peoples of the two countries.

Rouhani expressed confidence that Iran and Turkey will boost mutual cooperation in diverse fields, especially in the health and business sectors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iranian president wished health and success for Erdogan and prosperity and glory for the Turkish people.

