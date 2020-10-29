Iran announces its priorities in academic coop. with China

According to the Deputy Minister of Science for International Affairs Hossein Salar Amoli, Iran intends to expand its cooperation with China in the human workforce, artificial intelligence, knowledge-based companies, and innovative business sectors.

"China is a target country for the development of our cooperation," he said.

"Currently 1,600 Iranian students, mostly studying for Ph.D., are in China. There are also 300 Chinese students studying in Iran," he informed.

Amoli expressed content that the recently-founded China Study Center in Iran is continuing its activities in Farsi and Chinese.

Iran's Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran established the country's first China Study Center in April 5019, in cooperation with China's Shanghai International Studies University.

The center is meant to serve as a platform for cultural communication and academic dialogue.

HJ/5058475