Iran-Uruguay to boost coop. by linking science parks

The ambassador of Uruguay to Tehran Carlos Sgarbi von Steinmann met with Hossein Salar Amoli, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for International Affairs and the head of the Center for International Scientific Studies and Collaboration.

In this meeting, Amoli pointed to the Ministry's cooperation with different countries in various fields including the exchanging of professors, students, joint researches, Persian language, and science and technology parks, and announced Iran’s readiness to expand ties with other countries in all fields.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding which has been signed between the Ministers of the two countries in November 2019, the two sides expressed their readiness to expand scientific and technological ties thorough linking and introducing one of their science parks to each other in order to exchange knowledge and technology.

The ambassador said that the new government of Uruguay, which has different policies in comparison to the previous one, would be accompanying Iran in UN resolutions.

He also announced his country's readiness to share their valuable experiences in the field of controlling the outbreak of the novel coronavirus as well as sending Uruguayan students in the fields of international relations and political science, to study or get scholarships in Iran.

In return, the deputy science minister thanked Uruguay for its support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished the Uruguayan government and people more success and wellbeing.

