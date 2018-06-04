Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghassemi strongly condemned terrorist attack in Afghanistan today happened in the vicinity of organizing a gathering by religious scholars of this country.

The terrorist attack in Afghanistan claimed lives of several Afghan scholars and left dozens of people wounded.

On the day that all religious scholars of Afghanistan had convened to discuss restoration of peace and security in their country, the dirty hands of terrorists created another crime, he said, adding, “once again, terrorists did not allow religious scholars of this country convey their message of humanity, compassion and mercy to the people of Afghanistan and also other nations.”

Ghassemi expressed deep sympathy with the government and people of Afghanistan and also family of victims of this terrorist attack and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the people and government of Afghanistan like before and will spare no effort torestore peace and security to this country.”

