After US withdrawal UN can ensure Afghanistan peace

Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi believes that the United Nations Organization is capable of ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.

"The hastiness of the US troops withdrawal has caused significant harm to the process of peaceful settlement in this country. We believe that the UN can play a proper role in this situation," the Minister said during the phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Mehmood Qureshi, TASS reported.

The Chinese top diplomat noted that the SCO member states should pay special attention to settlement in Afghanistan, and praised Pakistan’s efforts in this field.

"Beijing and Islamabad must strengthen their strategic dialogue and play a more active role in the restoration of peace in Afghanistan," Wang Yi said.

RHM/PR