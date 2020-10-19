Tehran keen on boosting Persian works translation in Damascus

At the invitation of the Iranian Cultural Counselor in Damascus, Sami Ahmad, Director of "Dar Al-Takvin" publishing house, one of the most successful publishers of Persian sources in Syria, met with Alireza Fadavi, the Iranian Cultural Attaché in Syria.

In this meeting, Fadavi thanked Ahmad for his diligence and attention to the publication of Persian mystical literature sources in Syria.

Fadavi also suggested this Syrian publication to publish the book of "Iranians in the service of the Holy Quran" written by the Arab author Noureddine Abu Laih.

Ms. Samar Zuleikheh, daughter of Ali Zuleikhe who is one of the translators of Persian mystical literature sources, accompanied the director of the "Dar Al-Takvin" publishing house.

She granted Fadavi her father’s Arabic translation of the Asrar Nameh of Farid al-Din Attar Neyshabouri, a famous Iranian poet and mystic.

She also called on the Iranian Cultural Counselor to support other works being translated and published by Ali Zuleikhe, especially the Shahnameh which is being translated into 9 volumes in Arabic.

Emphasizing the continuation of joint activities, Fadavi announced that he will make every effort and cultural consultation to support the translators and authors of Persian works in Syria.

