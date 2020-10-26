Macron’s anti-Islam positions show his crudeness in politics

“#Macron's irrational behavior in public #AntiIslamism shows his crudeness in politics, otherwise he would not have dared to embrace Islam in his quest for leadership in #Europe,” the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) tweeted on Monday.

“I suggest that he read more history and not rejoice in the support of a declining America & #Zionism,” he added.

The remarks come as Macron had openly supported in France against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “We will not give in, ever. We respect all differences in a spirit of peace. We do not accept hate speech and defend reasonable debate. We will always be on the side of human dignity and universal values,” he tweeted on Sunday, in support for a French teacher’s displaying of cartoons insulting of the Prophet of Islam in his class under the pretext of “freedom of speech.”

The teacher Samuel Paty was murdered by an 18-year-old Chechen assailant. Commenting on the attack, Macron described Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide, trying to suggest that the assailant had been motivated to kill the teacher by the faith rather than radicalism.

The comments have raised controversy and provoked a wave of criticism from the Muslim world against the French leader.

