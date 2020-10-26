Pogba quits intl. football after comments from Macron: report

And the French government’s decision to honor the teacher who published offensive images of the prophet Muhammad, which Pogba reportedly resented, is also said to be behind the move, the Sun reported.

That is according to various Middle Eastern news sources, but neither the 27-year-old nor the French Football Association, has commented on the speculation.

United ace Pogba’s alleged decision comes in the wake of the murder of teacher Samuel Paty, 47, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40km northwest of Paris.

President Macron described the murder as an ‘Islamic terrorist attack’ that took the life of the French teacher.

Muslim countries and figures around the world have condemned the remark of Macron who has tried to introduce Islam not radicalism as the source of the problem.

